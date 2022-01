صحيفة: التعاون مع القوات الجوية الروسية يسهم في حماية سوريا لمجالها الجوي من الهجمات الإسرائيلية

Russian, Syrian pilots conduct joint air patrol mission along Golan Heights

"The mission’s route ran along the Golan Heights, the southern order, the Euphrates River and over northern Syria,"

🇷🇺✈️Su-34, Su-35, A-50

🇸🇾✈️Mig-23 ,Mig-29https://t.co/fmrRgjoORg pic.twitter.com/W1VKHT8LNB