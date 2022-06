بايدن يشعر بتفاؤل "غير مسبوق" في حياته رغم ارتفاع أسعار الغاز والتضخم القياسي

KIMMEL: “WHY are you so optimistic?! It makes no sense.”



BIDEN: “Look at the kids… the best educated, least prejudiced, most giving generation in American history. We can’t give up.” — AMEN, JOE. 🇺🇸 ❤️



FULL: https://t.co/UnVCuLnJie pic.twitter.com/pfBEtziEH2