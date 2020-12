وزير خارجية السعودية: إقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقلة السبيل الوحيد للتطبيع مع إسرائيل

‘For Saudi, it is critical that to get the Israelis and the Palestinians back to the negotiating table; that is the only way to bring about a lasting regional peace’ says @FaisalbinFarhan when asked about Abraham Accords @KSAmofaEN #IISSMD20 https://t.co/DrZiekXo26 pic.twitter.com/lRnpznQq9v

— IISS News (@IISS_org) December 5, 2020