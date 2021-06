المتحدث باسم "أنصار الله": التمنن على اليمنيين بإدخال سفينة نفطية "سخافة"

Dr. @BinmubarakAhmed :

Despite #Houthis continuing breach for Stockholm Agreement & their continued aggression in #Mareb ,Again #GoY has allowed a number of oil derivatives vessels to #Hodeidah,to alleviate of the current humanitarian situation@WFPChief@OSE_Yemen@UNReliefChief

— وزارة خارجية الجمهورية اليمنية (@yemen_mofa) May 31, 2021