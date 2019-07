رصد أحدث نظام حرب إلكترونية في قاعدة "حميميم" (صور)

Is this the #Russian piece of technology at #Hmeimim AFB #Syria Jammimg/Spoofing #GPS signals in the East Med and #Israel? Is it a new version of the Repellent-1, a Krasukha-2/4 on steroids? Have a look at the shadows and the image when the cover is lifted. #GEOINT #EW pic.twitter.com/ViZeKkW5Cq