بعد تحذير من اختراق الدرع الصاروخي... صفقة عسكرية ضخمة للجيش الياباني

Stellar Alaris: Standard Missile-3 Block IIA returns to flight in fiery, high-stakes collision with MRBM target over the Pacific Ocean, @JLSdefense reports. "This was a superb accomplishment and key milestone for SM-3 Block IIA," MDA Director Greaves says https://t.co/2decXjo1Mt pic.twitter.com/bUDf91rW04

— James Drew (@StrikeWriter) October 29, 2018