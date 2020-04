صفقات التسليح قبل كورونا... الأعلى منذ الحرب البادرة... والسعودية مع الكبار

#China🇨🇳, the world’s second-largest military spender, is estimated to have allocated $261 billion to the military in 2019—equivalent to 14% of global military expenditure.

Read more about the trends in world military expenditure ➡️ https://t.co/bANe7CQMmg#MILEX #GDAMS2020 pic.twitter.com/VOZcrycXPy

— SIPRI (@SIPRIorg) April 27, 2020