دبابات توأم تحارب بعضها البعض

#1971War



During 1971 war India used T-54 and T-55 while Pakistan used Type-59 which is a Chinese version of T-54. To distinguish them from enemy tanks #IndianArmy added fake fume extractors to own T-54/55s.

In image one a captured Pakistani Type-59,

In image 2 Indian T-54/55 pic.twitter.com/xr5KxUtPjK