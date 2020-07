كيف حصلت البحرية الأمريكية على السفينة الروسية "فلاديمير فاسلاييف"

#DYK, the @MSCSealift USNS Lance Cpl. Roy M. Wheat is a Maritime Prepositioning Force Ship named to honor @USMC Marine and Medal of Honor recipient LCPL Roy Wheat who smothered a mine with his body to save fellow Marines during the Vietnam War. #MeettheFleet #Togetherwedeliver pic.twitter.com/9cgekGX1zi

— USTRANSCOM (@US_TRANSCOM) June 26, 2020