وكالة تنشر صور إطلاق إيران لنموذج حاملة طائرات إلى البحر

#Iran has moved their US #aircraft carrier mockup from the #naval base at Bandar Abbas to nearer the Strait of Hormuz, satellite images show, possibly in advance of naval exercises. 1st view is 26 July, others from 30 March via GoogleEarth https://t.co/iSShpR6Dhn pic.twitter.com/JPH8Dlocfo

— Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) July 27, 2020