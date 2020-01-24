انفجار في مبنى بمدينة هيوستون الأمريكية

وذكرت وسائل إعلام محلية إن الانفجار وقع حوالي الساعة 4:25 صباحا وأبلغ السكان عن تهشم نوافذ وشوهد مصاب واحد على الأقل.
Massive explosion rocks area in northwest #Houston.— World OSINT (@OsintWorld) January 24, 2020
ExplodedThis was heard 6 miles away from the site . Some say a building exploded while there are unconfirmed rumours that this was a mysterious ballasti missile attack. Debris were felling from skies
pic.twitter.com/mPI0U4ndo1
ونصحت الشرطة السكان بتجنب المنطقة، ولم توضح سبب الانفجار.
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)