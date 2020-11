الكونغرس الأمريكي يقر "قانون استقرار ليبيا"

Today, the House passed my "Libya Stabilization Act" w/ @RepJoeWilson @RepMalinowski & @RepTedLieu to support diplomacy, provide aid, support elections, sanction those fueling the conflict, & reiterate Congress’ interest in stabilizing Libya & bringing peace to all Libyans. pic.twitter.com/Pc5aUcYjqn

— Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) November 18, 2020