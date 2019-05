صور قديمة للكعبة تباع في مزاد بآلاف الدولارات

Today, I wish to highlight a photobook by Christiaan Snouck Hurgronje, a dutch #orientalist. "Bilder aus #Mekka" (Pictures from #Mecca) is his book from 1888. This is one of the earliest works by a non-Arab to document #Mecca and #Hajj in photographs. The clarity is amazing! pic.twitter.com/dpPCLv42S6