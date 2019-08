لم تعد تتفحص الهاتف... 7 علامات تخبرك بموت حبك القديم

Saw KKD's tweet & pic..😱

I'm glad that all is well..

Ok lng yan Kim Kianna Dy,

Someday, someone will walk into your

life & make you realize why it never

worked with that someone else..

Someday, you'll find somebody

who will make that "broken heart"

whole again..

Thank you, next. pic.twitter.com/okX21dxJ5p