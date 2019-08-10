بالفيديو والصور: معمرة تحتفل بعيد ميلادها بحضور 400 شخصا من أحفادها وأطفالهم

ونجت شوشان قبل أكثر من 70 عاما من الموت أيام الحرب العالمية الثانية، بعد فصلها عن والدتها في معسكرات الاعتقال النازية.
وارتبطت شوشان برجل من النمسا وانجبت أربعة أطفال وانتقلا معا للعيش في إسرائيل. وفقا لصحيفة "walla" الإسرائيلية.
Shoshana Ovitz survived Auschwitz.— The Nation of Israel (@thenationisrael) August 7, 2019
Dr. Mengele killed her mother. After the war, she met her husband Dov, who lost his entire family. They went to Haifa. She worked as a seamstress in Dov's store.
This was her 104th birthday with her entire family.#Israel #holocaust pic.twitter.com/N8KxyegwHM
وطلبت شوشان من عائلتها الكبيرة التجمع قرب حائط المبكى في إسرائيل للاحتفال بعيد ميلادها، ليلبي الجميع دعوة جدتهم.
🇮🇱✡️ — JERUSALEM: Emotional moment as 104-year-old Shoshana Ovitz, A holocaust survivor who witnessed the horrors of Auschwitz received her wish after requesting all of her family members to come to the Kosel in honor of her birthday! pic.twitter.com/nld8fFKEju— BELAAZ (@TheBelaaz) August 7, 2019
وقالت أحدى حفيدات شوشان، "لم يكن الأمر سهلا، فوصل عدد الأشخاص الحاضرين قرابة 400 شخصا، كان الأمر بغاية الروعة.
