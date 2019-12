إيطالية تصبح أول مرأة تتولى رئاسة أوبرا مونتي كارلو... صور

*Breaking news*

Cecilia Bartoli becomes the first female director of the Opéra de Monte-Carlo. From 1 January 2023 she will be the successor of her friend Jean-Louis Grinda.

Press release:

EN https://t.co/SjZ7769Ia7

FR https://t.co/PxLvlCSavs

📸Charly Gallo pic.twitter.com/Kk9sLSZH1X