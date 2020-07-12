تسجيل
    عارضة الأزياء وسيدة أعمال البريطانية كيت موس لدى وصولها لحفل توزيع جوائز فاشن أوردز 2018 (The Fashion Awards 2018) وسط لندن، 10 ديسمبر 2018

    بمشاركة كيت موس... جلسة تصوير لعارضات أزياء عالميات في السعودية تثير غضبا... صور

    © AP Photo / Invision / Joel C Ryan
    أثارت جلسة تصوير نشرت صورها في مجلة "فوغ" العالمية منذ عدة أيام، وتم تصويرها في منطقة العلا بالسعودية، ردة فعل في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي العربية، حيث قدم فيها مصمم لبناني عددا من أعماله لمجموعة شتاء وخريف 2020.

    وشارك في جلسة التصوير عدد من العارضات العالميات مثل كيت موس وماريا كارلا بوسكونو وكانديس سوانبويل وجوردان دان، بحسب ما نقل موقع "يورو نيوز".

    وقدم فيها المصمم اللبناني إيلي مزراحي، صاحب علامة "مونو" عددا من تصاميمه، في الوقت الذي وصف فيه المصمم جمال المنطقة، إلا أن ذلك لم يشفع له من موجة ردود الأفعال السلبية على مواقع التواصل.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Bringing to life the first ever Mônot campaign was a collaborative creative effort. So I want to give a shout out to all of the amazing, incredibly talented people who brought my vision to life. Kate the Great, you showed me just what a ⭐️ you are. You trusted me and jumped blindly into this project. You gave it your heart and soul and you were the keystone to making this campaign a success. Alek, Amber, Candice, Jourdan, Mariacarla, and Xiao Wen you embody the inclusive cross-cultural swath of empowered women that Mônot wants to dress. Thank you for flying in from all over the world to be part of this passion project. Luigi & Iango the incredible images and film you created for this campaign have a timeless beauty that pulls you in and makes you think. I know how much hard work you put into this project, but when you look at the results they have an effortless grace to them. And Carine I just want to say thank you for everything! Your sleek, chic, and sexy aesthetic dovetail perfectly with that of the Mônot woman. You are not afraid to tell it like it is, even when I don’t want to hear it. You keep me honest and you keep me focused. They say, there is no “I” in team but let me tell you there is an “I” in this!!! So last but not least I want to thank myself for going against the expected. For the drive and passion that I dedicated to this project. What I was able to achieve with my first campaign, as the founder of an emerging independent brand, is pretty fanfreakingtastic. And above all, I want to thank myself for not giving up on my dreams. It’s moments like these, when everyone thinks I’m crazy, that I push even harder. I always welcome a challenge. As my father always said, “Follow your dreams and you will never lose sight of your goals”. Mônot Autumn Winter 2020-21 Campaign Creative director: @elimizrahi Photography: @luigiandiango @2bmanagement Fashion editor: @carineroitfeld Hair: @luigimurenu Makeup: @georgisandev Models: @msalekwek, @ambervalletta , @angelcandices, @jourdandunn @katemossagency, @mariacarlaboscono @jujujuxiaowen

    Публикация от Eli Mizrahi (@elimizrahi)

    ووصف مزراحي في تقريره المصور تجربته في السعودية وفكرة المشروع ويصف أرض العُلا بـ"الخيالية" كما يقول إنه زار السعودية بعد دعوته للمشاركة في مهرجان "مدل بيست" في ديسمبر/كانون الثاني.

    وعبر بعض رواد مواقع التواصل عن عدم رضاهم عن جلسة التصوير، حيث علق صاحب الحساب "سيدة الشهباء"، قائلا "يحدث في مدينة العلا قرب المدينة المنورة، تصوير عارضات أزياء لصالح مجلة فوغ الأمريكية. ملاحظة نقيت الصور المحتشمة الباقي بلباس البحر".

