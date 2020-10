سفيرة وإعلامية بريطانية من أصل سوري شغوفة بمهنة الطب وفي طريقها لتحقيق حلمها لتكون جراحة

View this post on Instagram

Throwback snippets from my first TV interview as a guest, before I began presenting my own show. Interviewed by Royal Correspondent, Ian Pelham Turner. #television #tvshows #tvpresenter #beautybloggers #beautyqueen #influencer #modeling #presenter #broadcasting #medicine #london #radio #media #skytv #tbt #lifestyle #dubai #arab #instafashion #fashionstyle #studio