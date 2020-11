10 معلومات عن الاحتفال بيوم الطفل العالمي

Let’s go! Today is World Children’s Day! 💙

A day to think about how we want to reimagine a safer, greener world #ForEveryChild.

Join me and @UNICEF_EAPRO @UNICEF @unicefkorea on this wonderful day, and share your ideas for a better future for all. 💙 pic.twitter.com/IzzMp44Pcz

— Siwon Choi (@siwonchoi) November 20, 2020