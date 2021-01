رجل ينشئ 11 مطبا صناعيا أمام منزله... صور

The man who illegally installed 11 speed bumps on a street near his Terengganu home, has apologized and hired a bulldozer to remove them after a police order.

He spent RM1,080 of his EPF i-Sinar money to install the speed bumps, citing stress from noisy vehicles & mental health. pic.twitter.com/cQDaviU84v

