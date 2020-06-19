أم تتحدى كورونا وتحتفل بتخرج ابنها بفرحة عارمة تبهر الآلاف... فيديو

وكتبت الأم على أحد المقاطع المنشورة "رجل أسود متعلم آخر! أنا أقوم بتربية الملوك هنا! يعتقد كوفيد-19 أنه تم إلغاء تخرجك!".
My baby went OFF! Congratulations to my son! Another Educated Black Man! I'm raising Kings over here! Class of 2020- Covid thought it got your graduation canceled! Mommy's got you @jc._8 today and ALWAYS! #blacklivesmatter #pressplay #stillgonshowout #theshaderoom #marvinsapp #thesteveharveyshow #kjlh #classof2020 #graduation #senior
وفي مقطع فيديو آخر تظهر الأم وهي ترقص مع طفلها على أنغام موسيقى "بوب" وتقول الأم: "استمر في نشر الحب يا بني! فرحتك تلمس قلوب العالم!".
When your joy is so contiguous, it has the principal aka PopPop and your momma dancing in the street! @jc._8 Keep spreading the love, Son! Your joy is touching the hearts of the world! Shout out to the best hype woman and videographer Auntie @got2luvmai #pressplay #stillgonshowout #whenthewholeneighborhoodhashisback❤️ #blackboyjoy✨ #blacklivesmatter #blackexcellence✊🏾 #jared #classof2020 #seniors2020
يتابع الحساب على "تيك توك" قرابة 7700 شخص، وبعد التخرج قامت الأم بتغيير الحالة وكتبت "الاحتفال بطفلي - دفعة 2020 - قف!".
