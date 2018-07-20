غرق 8 على الأقل في انقلاب قارب بولاية ميزوري الأمريكية

The Stone County Sheriff confirmed that there were multiple fatalities after a duck boat carrying 31 people capsized on Table Rock Lake in Missouri. https://t.co/BjgZuA95sw— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 20, 2018
موسكو — سبوتنيك. ووفقا لقناة "WFLA"، قال قائد شرطة مقاطعة ستون، إن هناك حالات وفاة ناجمة عن انقلاب وغرق القارب الذي كان يقل 31 شخصا بينهم أطفال.
BREAKING: This is video of what the waves were like on Table Rock Lake in Missouri tonight when the duck boat capsized. Man in this video says, “Never quite seen it this bad. Boats can’t get in. Boats can’t get out.” (Credit: Lakeside Resort) pic.twitter.com/HxB8aY2u0a— Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) July 20, 2018
ووفقا للقناة، تم نقل عدد من الأشخاص للمستشفى بعد الواقعة التي تعرض لها القارب.
BREAKING: At least 8 dead in duck boat accident on Table Lake in Branson, Missouri, sheriff says… https://t.co/aiKYbqtlEN pic.twitter.com/O1VNgLPcf9— Austin Statesman (@statesman) July 20, 2018
يذكر أن سبب الحادث قد يكون رياح قوية.
