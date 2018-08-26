بالصور والفيديو... ترامب يخطأ في تلوين علم بلاده

كما قدم مع ترامب وزير الصحة والخدمات الاجتماعية في الولايات المتحدة، أليكس أزار، حيث قام بنشر عدة صور عبر صفحته على موقع "تويتر"، تظهر قيام ترامب وزوجته بتلوين العلم الأمريكي وبعض الرسومات الأخرى مع الأطفال.
The opioid crisis is one of our top priorities at HHS, with a drumbeat of action on the full range of efforts where we can assist local communities. Today, I joined @POTUS & @FLOTUS in Ohio to learn how states and communities are responding to the challenge of opioid addiction. pic.twitter.com/NwxSoeNznA— Alex Azar (@SecAzar) August 25, 2018
وتظهر الصور أن جميع الأطفال تمكنوا من تلوين العلم الأمريكي بشكل صحيح، كما أن ميلانيا قامت أيضا بتلوين علم بلادها بشكل صحيح.
Today, President @realdonaldtrump and @FLOTUS Melania toured the neonatal intensive care unit at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, learning more about a specialized program to care for babies born into the opioid crisis. Via @ABCWorldNews @DavidMuir pic.twitter.com/tSvhM0D8Z5— Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) August 25, 2018
ولكن يبدو أن الرئيس الأمريكي لم يقم بتلوين العلم الأمريكي بشكل صحيح، حيث ظهر بالصور العلم الذي بدأ بتلوينه خطا أزرق اللون، بينما العلم الأمريكي يحوي على خطوطا حمراء وبيضاء فقط.
