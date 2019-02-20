بالصور... حريق يقتل سبعة أطفال سوريين من أسرة واحدة في كندا

وبحسب وكالة "الأناضول" التركية، أعلنت شرطة المدينة، في بيان لها، أن حريقا شب في منزل بهاليفاكس، أدى إلى مصرع 7 أطفال لعائلة واحدة، وجرى نقل الوالدين إلى المستشفى نتيجة لإصابتهما بحروق.
Today is a sad and tragic day after a fatal fire in Halifax. A family suffered a terrible tragedy. And this is a strong reminder that many first responders are also carrying this tragedy with them. To all involved, we can't fully understand the loss, but we are thinking of you pic.twitter.com/rzQhnjrPoY— Halifax News & Info (@haligonia) ١٩ فبراير ٢٠١٩
وأفاد البيان، أن الضحايا تتراوح أعمارهم بين ثلاثة أشهر و17 سنة.
وأشار البيان إلى أن العائلة السورية قدمت إلى كندا قبل نحو عامين.
Unimaginable suffering and loss. My thoughts are with the parents and the community at large.— Susana Mas (@susanamas) ١٩ فبراير ٢٠١٩
RT Seven children, all members of a Syrian family who arrived in Canada in 2017, died in an early morning house fire in Halifax https://t.co/j2NWik8V5T #cdnpoli #nspoli
وأعرب عمدة هاليفاكس مايك سافاج، عن حزنه الشديد نتيجة الحادث، مقدما تعازيه الحارة للعائلة.
وأكد سافاج، أن السلطات الكندية تحقق في أسباب اندلاع الحريق وستعلن عن النتائج عند التوصل إليها.
