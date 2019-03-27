الهند: اختبرنا بنجاح سلاحا مضادا للأقمار الصناعية وأصبحنا في مصاف روسيا وأمريكا

وقال رئيس الحكومة الهندية على صفحته الرسمية بموقع تويتر، إن الهند هي الدولة الرابعة في العالم التي لديها مثل هذه القدرات.
#MissionShakti is special for 2 reasons:— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019
(1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability.
(2) Entire effort is indigenous.
India stands tall as a space power!
It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony.
وتابع رئيس الوزراء أن هذا الأمر يجعل الهند قوة فضائية "وأكثر أمانا وستعزز السلام".
