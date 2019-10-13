شاهد لقطات تظهر حجم الدمار الناتج عن إعصار "هاجيبيس" في اليابان

ووقعت العديد من انزلاقات التربة، أحدها في منطقة غونما شمال طوكيو، وأحصت السلطات إصابة أكثر من ثمانين شخصا.
The popular sightseeing areas of Hakone and Kamakura in Kanagawa Prefecture are hit by powerful winds and strong waves as the typhoon approaches. #Hagibis #Typhoon— NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) October 12, 2019
Click here for more updates:https://t.co/xZHPRNCtQB pic.twitter.com/jpV0vHozh4
كذلك، اعتبر ستة أشخاص مفقودين بينهم ثلاثة في سيارة حملتها المياه بعد انهيار جسر في منطقة ناغانو.
A wide area along the Chikuma River in Nagano has been inundated with the torrential rain brought by Hagibis. City officials received many reports of houses flooded up to the second floor. Rescue operations are underway with Self Defense Force helicopters.#Hagibis #Typhoon pic.twitter.com/zoW21azFQ5— NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) October 13, 2019
وذكرت الحكومة أنها أرسلت نحو 27 ألفا من قوات الدفاع الذاتي وعمال الإطفاء والشرطة وخفر السواحل لإنقاذ العالقين في مقاطعة ناجانو بوسط البلاد وغيرها.
One Day before Typhoon Hagibis is predicted to hit Japan, @Dolphin_Project Cove Monitors shot this video of the dolphins in Dolphin Base pens. #DontBuyATicket https://t.co/mL0CwnnV1B #DolphinProject pic.twitter.com/NH4oizWD8n— Dolphin Project (@Dolphin_Project) October 11, 2019
وقالت هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون اليابانية إن 18 شخصا لاقوا حتفهم في مناطق من بينها تشيبا وجونما وكاناجوا وفوكوشيما بمحيط طوكيو.
Typhoon Hagibis has made landfall in Japan, bringing high winds, heavy rain, and flooding to the country as athletes from around the world compete in Tokyo at the 2019 Rugby World Cup pic.twitter.com/gcGnlOJXxx— NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 12, 2019
وقالت إن 13 شخصا اعتُبروا في عداد المفقودين صباح اليوم الأحد مضيفة أن الحجم الكامل للأضرار لم يتكشف لأنها واسعة ولا تزال الكثير من المناطق مغمورة بالمياه.
An eyewitness filmed massive waves whipped up by powerful winds as Typhoon #Hagibis churned past the Japanese island of Kozu yesterday.— RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 13, 2019
The footage, filmed at 11.40am local time, showed high waves lingering in the air before crashing onto Kozu Island, about 200km south of Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/wLJP1eWWzx
وذكرت الحكومة إن الكهرباء انقطعت عن نحو 425 ألف منزل مما أثار المخاوف من تكرار انقطاع للكهرباء دام لأسابيع بعد إعصار آخر اجتاح شرق طوكيو الشهر الماضي.
Typhoon Hagibis triggered floods and landslides as it battered Japan with wind speeds of 225km/h (140mph)— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 13, 2019
[tap to expand] https://t.co/wCxmW8BRxt pic.twitter.com/7mLP1Uo6zQ
وكانت السلطات أصدرت نصائح وأوامر لإجلاء أكثر من ستة ملايين شخص في أنحاء مختلفة من اليابان بعدما أطلقت العاصفة أعتى موجة أمطار ورياح منذ سنوات. وقالت هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون اليابانية أن حوالي 150 شخصا أصيبوا حتى الآن.
At least 19 dead after Typhoon #Hagibis hammers #Japan pic.twitter.com/ZxrLcOOF4P— Ruptly (@Ruptly) October 13, 2019
وأعلنت الحكومة إن الإعصار هاجيبيس ربما يكون أقوى عاصفة تهب على طوكيو منذ عام 1958 وإنه سجل رقما قياسيا في هطول الأمطار بمناطق كثيرة منها بلدة هاكونه الشهيرة الذي بلغ فيها تراكم مياه الأمطار 939.5 ملليمتر على مدار 24 ساعة.
Rescue efforts for people stranded in flooded areas were in full force after Typhoon Hagibis wrought destruction across wide swathes of Japan.— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 13, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/Sh9ZpHO7sQ pic.twitter.com/3WHA26pYsH
وكان الإعصار هاجيبيس، وهي كلمة تعني "سرعة" باللغة التجالوجية في الفلبين، وصل إلى جزيرة هونشو الرئيسية في اليابان مساء أمس السبت. وهز زلزال بقوة 5.7 درجة طوكيو بعدها بوقت قصير.
