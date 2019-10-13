Widgets Magazine
تسجيل
19:03 13 أكتوبر/ تشرين الأول 2019
مباشر
    بحث
    إعصار دوريان

    شاهد لقطات تظهر حجم الدمار الناتج عن إعصار "هاجيبيس" في اليابان

    © AP Photo / NOAA
    العالم
    انسخ الرابط
    0 0 0
    تابعنا عبر

    ضرب الإعصار "هاجيبيس" اليابان، وخصوصا العاصمة طوكيو، متسببا في فيضانات ورياح شديدة وانزلاقات للتربة أسفرت عن مقتل 18.

    ووقعت العديد من انزلاقات التربة، أحدها في منطقة غونما شمال طوكيو، وأحصت السلطات إصابة أكثر من ثمانين شخصا.

    كذلك، اعتبر ستة أشخاص مفقودين بينهم ثلاثة في سيارة حملتها المياه بعد انهيار جسر في منطقة ناغانو.

    وذكرت الحكومة أنها أرسلت نحو 27 ألفا من قوات الدفاع الذاتي وعمال الإطفاء والشرطة وخفر السواحل لإنقاذ العالقين في مقاطعة ناجانو بوسط البلاد وغيرها.

    وقالت هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون اليابانية إن 18 شخصا لاقوا حتفهم في مناطق من بينها تشيبا وجونما وكاناجوا وفوكوشيما بمحيط طوكيو.

    وقالت إن 13 شخصا اعتُبروا في عداد المفقودين صباح اليوم الأحد مضيفة أن الحجم الكامل للأضرار لم يتكشف لأنها واسعة ولا تزال الكثير من المناطق مغمورة بالمياه.

    وذكرت الحكومة إن الكهرباء انقطعت عن نحو 425 ألف منزل مما أثار المخاوف من تكرار انقطاع للكهرباء دام لأسابيع بعد إعصار آخر اجتاح شرق طوكيو الشهر الماضي.

    وكانت السلطات أصدرت نصائح وأوامر لإجلاء أكثر من ستة ملايين شخص في أنحاء مختلفة من اليابان بعدما أطلقت العاصفة أعتى موجة أمطار ورياح منذ سنوات. وقالت هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون اليابانية أن حوالي 150 شخصا أصيبوا حتى الآن.

    وأعلنت الحكومة إن الإعصار هاجيبيس ربما يكون أقوى عاصفة تهب على طوكيو منذ عام 1958 وإنه سجل رقما قياسيا في هطول الأمطار بمناطق كثيرة منها بلدة هاكونه الشهيرة الذي بلغ فيها تراكم مياه الأمطار 939.5 ملليمتر على مدار 24 ساعة.

    وكان الإعصار هاجيبيس، وهي كلمة تعني "سرعة" باللغة التجالوجية في الفلبين، وصل إلى جزيرة هونشو الرئيسية في اليابان مساء أمس السبت. وهز زلزال بقوة 5.7 درجة طوكيو بعدها بوقت قصير.

    انظر أيضا:

    عدد قتلى إعصار "هاجيبيس" في اليابان يرتفع إلى خمسة أشخاص وفقدان 11
    8 قتلى وإصابة 106 آخرين في إعصار "هاجيبيس" في اليابان
    الإعصار هاجيبيس يقتل 18 شخصا في اليابان
    الكلمات الدلالية:
    اليابان, دمار, إعصار
    معايير المجتمعنقاش
    التعليق بواسطة Facebookالتعليق بواسطة Sputnik
    الأخبار
    كل الأخبار
    كل الأخبار
    مولتيميديا
    مهرجان الإلهة الهندوسية دروغا بوجا في تشانديغاره، الهند 8 أكتوبر 2019
    بدء "نبع السلام" في سوريا وبوتين في تايغا سيبيريا...صور الأسبوع من "سبوتنيك"
    رئيس وزراء العراق: المظاهرات غيرت قواعد نومي
    مظاهرات العراق تغير من نظام نوم رئيس وزراء العراق
    إنفوجرافيك - عملية نبع السلام العسكرية التركية في شمال سوريا
    خارطة عملية "نبع السلام" العسكرية التركية في سوريا
    تسجيل
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    ضغطك على زر "تسجيل" يعني موافقتك على معالجة بياناتك الشخصية وقبولك سياسة الخصوصية.
    استعادة كلمة السر
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    هل لديك ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    نعملا
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    لا يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    دخول
    يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    حذف الملف الشخصي
    هل حقا تريد حذف حسابك من موقع arabic.sputniknews.com؟
    نعملا
    تم حذف حسابك. ولكن يمكنك استعادة الحساب خلال 30 يوما، عبر اتباع الرابط الموجود في الرسالة التي أرسلت إلى بريدك الإكتروني
    إغلاق
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    معايير المجتمع

    إن تسجيل وترخيص مستخدمي موقع "سبوتنيك" عبر حسابات الفيسبوك أو شبكات اجتماعية أخرى يشير إلى قبولهم لقواعد الموقع. يتوجب على المستخدمين الالتزام بالقوانين المحلية والدولية، واحترام المشاركين الآخرين في النقاش، والقراء والأشخاص الذين يتم ذكرهم في المنشور.

    إدارة الموقع لها الحق في أن تحذف التعليقات التي تحتوي على لغات تختلف عن لغة غالبية محتوى الموقع. لدى كافة مواقع sputniknews.com باللغات المختلفة حق تحرير التعليقات.

    يتم حذف تعليق المستخدم في الحالات الآتية:

    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتفق مع محتوى المنشور.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحرض على الكراهية والتمييز العنصري أو العرقي أو الجنسي أو الديني أو الاجتماعي، أو ينتهك حقوق الأقليات.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك حقوق الأقليات، ويسبب لهم الأذى بأي شكل من الأشكال، بما في ذلك الإساءة المعنوية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على أفكار ذات طبيعة متطرفة أو تدعو إلى أنشطة أخرى غير قانونية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو تهديدات موجهة للمستخدمين الآخرين، أو للمنظمات بصورة تسيء إلى سمعة رجال الأعمال أو الموظفين فيها وتقلل من كرامتهم.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو رسائل تعبّر عن عدم الاحترام لموقع "سبوتنيك".
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق ينتهك الخصوصية، بحيث ينشر بيانات شخصية لأطراف ثالثة دون موافقة هذه الأطراف، أو ينتهك خصوصية المراسلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على مشاهد عنف أو سوء المعاملة والقسوة تجاه الحيوانات.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على معلومات حول كيفية الانتحار والتحريض عليه.
    • إذا كان التعليق يهدف إلى إعلان تجاري، أو الترويج لإعلان سياسي غير لائق أو غير قانوني، أو أي مصادر أخرى على الإنترنت يكون محتواها ما تم ذكره أعلاه.
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق يروّج لمنتجات أو خدمات لأطراف ثالثة دون علم هذه الأطراف.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على لغة فظة أو ألفاظ نابية أو تلميحات من مشتقات تلك الألفاظ.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل بريد إلكتروني غير مرغوب فيها، وخدمات بريدية جماعية تروّج لخطط الثراء السريع.
    • إذا كان التعليق يروّج لاستخدام المواد المخدرة وغيرها من العقاقير، ويحتوي على معلومات عن منتجاتها وكيفية استخدامها.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على وصلات لفيروسات أو برمجيات خبيثة ومضرة.
    • إذا كان التعليق جزءاً من عمل منظم ينطوي على كميات كبيرة من التعليقات ذات محتوى واحد.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل غير مفهومة وغير ذات صلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك الأدب وأصول المعاملة مظهراً بذلك أي شكل من أشكال السلوك العدواني أو المهين.
    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتقيد بالقواعد الأساسية للغة الإنجليزية (العربية)، على سبيل المثال: الكتابة (باللغة العامية) بالأحرف الكبيرة أو عدم تقسيم المكتوب إلى جمل.

    إدارة الموقع تملك الحق في أن تحظر دخول المستخدم إلى صفحة الموقع، أو حذف حسابه دون إشعاره، وذلك إذا انتهك المستخدم أو بدر منه سلوك دلّ على انتهاكه لما تم ذكره من القواعد أعلاه.

    بإمكان المستخدمين معالجة حساباتهم أو إعادة تشغيلها عبر الاتصال بالمشرفين على الموقع moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    يجب أن تحتوي الرسالة على التالي:

    • الموضوع – استعادة الحساب/ إعادة التشغيل.
    • هوية المستخدم.
    • ذكر الأسباب وتفسير التصرفات التي أدت إلى انتهاك القواعد المذكورة أعلاه، مما اضطر إدارة الموقع إلى حظر المستخدم.

    إذا قدَّرَالمشرفون على الموقع أنه يمكن استعادة الحساب/ إعادة تشغيله، فسيتم فعل ذلك.

    في حالة حظر حساب المستخدم مرة ثانية نتيجة للإنتهاكات المتكررة للقواعد المذكورة أعلاه، فلن يتم إعادة تشغيل أو فتح الحساب مرة أخرى.

    للتواصل مع المشرفين على الموقع، أرسل رسالتك على العنوان التالي:moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    دخول
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    أوك
    تنبيهات موقع "سبوتنيك"

    تابع أخبار "سبوتنيك" من متصفحك

    الاشتراكعدم الاشتراك