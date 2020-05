الصحة الكندية تسمح باختبار للقاح ضد وباء "كوفيد-19"

Research staff in Canada are the source of new innovations and ideas that help keep us healthy, protect our environment, and drive our economy. Today, PM Trudeau announced funding to help Canada’s academic research community during the #COVID19 pandemic: https://t.co/Xdrn5PJ9sM pic.twitter.com/i1YoAYLsSv

— CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) May 15, 2020