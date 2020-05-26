خبراء يكشفون سر جمال بشرة الملكة إليزابيث

فوفقا لصحيفة "ذا صن" البريطانية نقلا عن مايلز، تتجنب الملكة إليزابيث أشعة الشمس المباشرة على وجهها، وتفضل ارتداء القبعات العريضة عندما تكون في عطلات أو رحلات خارجية، أو تحمل مظلة تحميها من أشعة الشمس.
📷The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, is pictured with her mother, Queen Elizabeth in 1951.
وأشار الخبير إلى أن ملكة بريطانيا لا تفضل قضاء عطلتها الصيفية في البلدان الحارة وتختار الذهاب إلى إسكتلندا، وقد أبقى هذا بشرتها في طور الشباب لأطول فترة ممكنة.
'𝑯𝒆𝒓𝒆'𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒇𝒊𝒔𝒉 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒑𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝑬𝒈𝒖𝒔𝒊 𝒔𝒐𝒖𝒑 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒅 𝒚𝒂𝒎, 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑼𝑲 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑵𝒊𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒂 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒅𝒓𝒆𝒏 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒘𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉.' Heavyweight champion @anthonyjoshua speaking at Westminster Abbey earlier today - Commonwealth Day 2020.
وأوضح مايلز أن الملكة اعتادت على الاعتدال في كل شيء وجعلته أسلوب حياتها، حيث لا تشرب أو تأكل أكثر من اللازم، ما جعلها تبدو أصغر من عمرها الحقيقي، كما أنها دائما ما ترتدي الألوان الزاهية التي تمنحها مظهرا أقل من عمرها الحقيقي.
