خبراء يكشفون سر جمال بشرة الملكة إليزابيث

Today is #MotheringSunday. 📷The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, is pictured with her mother, Queen Elizabeth in 1951. Mothering Sunday is a chance to thank and celebrate all mothers and caregivers, wherever they may be. Today may be a different and difficult day for those who would usually plan to spend time with their mothers, as we adapt to the necessary changes and disruption to our normal routine and regular patterns of life. . But for all Mums everywhere, we are thinking of you, and wish you all a very special #mothersday. . ©Press Association