سيارة عسكرية بريطانية تهدم عمودا في البوسنة... فيديو

An SUV carrying 4 S. Korean passengers crashed into the back of a US Army armoured vehicle that was in front of it last night in Pocheon, killing all 4 in the SUV. One of the two US soldiers in the armoured vehicle taken to hospital with minor injuries. https://t.co/b32wGLcz1Y

— Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) August 31, 2020