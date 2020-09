مركز أمريكي: تحضير محتمل في كوريا الشمالية لإطلاق صاروخ باليستي جديد

SNAPSHOT: A 9/4 satellite image of Sinpo acquired by @BeyondCSISKorea shows activity suggestive of preparations for an upcoming test of a Pukguksong-3 SLBM from the submersible test stand barge based here. New analysis by Joe Bermudez and @VictorDCha: https://t.co/QifLm6H4xI pic.twitter.com/oq9OQakMUA