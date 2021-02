الدفاع التركية: القبض على 5 روس وليبي حاولوا دخول البلاد بطرق غير شرعية من سوريا

Our border guards stationed in Hatay’s Narlıca district caught six people including one Libyan and five Russian nationals who were attempting to illegally cross into Turkey from Syria. One of the Russian nationals was a woman idendified as a wanted DAESH member. https://t.co/u4NNvz5INe

