كتاب: ترامب أشاد خلال رئاسته بالزعيم النازي هتلر... "فعل العديد من الأمور الجيدة"

First nugget from my new book, “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost,” via @PunchbowlNews:



Sean Hannity scripted a TV ad for Trump in final weeks of the race & the campaign paid $1.5 million to air it on his Fox show.⁩https://t.co/WjgLIOFbrA pic.twitter.com/lfIEiIDJS6