نائب الرئيس الأفغاني السابق يقول إنه القائم بأعمال الرئيس

ونشر أمر الله صالح، تغريدة بصفحته الخاصة على "تويتر"، جاء فيها "وفقا لدستور أفغانستان، في حالة غياب أو هروب أو استقالة أو وفاة الرئيس، يصبح نائب الرئيس هو الرئيس المؤقت. أنا حاليا داخل بلدي وأنا الرئيس الشرعي لأخذ الرعاية. أتواصل مع جميع القادة لتأمين دعمهم وتوافقهم".
Clarity: As per d constitution of Afg, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus.— Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 17, 2021
مضيفا في تغريدة أخرى أن "المجادلة مع رئيس الولايات المتحدة حول أفغانستان لا طائل منها، نحن الأفغان علينا أن نثبت أن بلادنا ليست فييتنام....انضموا للمقاومة".
It is futile to argue with @POTUS on Afg now. Let him digest it. We d Afgs must prove tht Afgh isn't Vietnam & the Talibs aren't even remotely like Vietcong. Unlike US/NATO we hvn't lost spirit & see enormous oprtnities ahead. Useless caveats are finished. JOIN THE RESISTANCE.— Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 17, 2021
هذا وأعلنت حركة "طالبان" (المحظورة في روسيا)، اليوم الثلاثاء، أنها لن تسمح لتنظيمات إرهابية بالعمل في أفغانستان.
