القصر الملكي البريطاني يدعو محمد صلاح إلى حضور حدث هو الأول من نوعه

🌏 Excited for Earthshot Awards!



Awards announced by -

Duchess of Cambridge

Dame Emma Thompson *

Emma Watson *

David Oyelowo *

Mo Salah *



Hosts Clara Amfo & Dermot O’Leary *



(* pictured in order below)



Introduced by Prince William

Starring role for Sir David Attenborough pic.twitter.com/w121RwOz8Z