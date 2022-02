"كاف" يبعث رسالة للأهلي بعد برونزية مونديال الأندية

𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬 𝗪𝗥𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦!



🇪🇬 @AlAhly are officially the first team in history to win THREE #ClubWC bronze medals! Making Africa proud! ♥️🌍 pic.twitter.com/xBldhCV1ni