رئيسة مجلس النواب الأمريكي نانسي بيلوسي تتطلع لزيارة اليابان الشهر المقبل

Deputy Minister Tien welcomed Shigeru Ishiba & Yasukazu Hamada, leaders of the #Japan🇯🇵 parliamentary delegation, & other members Akihisa Nagashima & Takayuki Shimizu to #Taiwan🇹🇼. We wish the lawmakers a good 4-day visit aimed at getting up to speed on key security developments. pic.twitter.com/MopGSd2NnP