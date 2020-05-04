تحطم طائرة تحمل مساعدات طبية لمواجهة كورونا المستجد في الصومال... صور

وأضافت الوكالة أن الطائرة تابعة لشركة أفريكان إكسبريس للطيران وكانت تنقل إمدادات لاستخدامها في مكافحة فيروس كورونا المستجد. وقالت إن طاقما مؤلفا من ستة أفراد كانوا على متن الطائرة. وفقا لـ"رويترز".
وتابعت قائلة إن الطائرة اتجهت من مقديشو إلى بيدوة ثم واصلت رحلتها إلى بلدة باردال حيث تحطمت.
The first pictures of burning wreckage of the plane crashed this afternoon near Bardale. There are no survivors as all the six people on board including two pilots were killed in the crash near the town of Bardale in southwest #Somalia. pic.twitter.com/1dklrKk14Z— Farhan Jimale (@farhanjimale) May 4, 2020
وقالت إن الطائرة تحطمت قرب مطار باردال وكانت "تحمل أدوية لمواجهة تفشي مرض كوفيد-19. ولم يتضح سبب تحطمها".
BREAKING: #Ethiopia troops shot down a #Kenyan plane carrying medical supplies while landing at #Bardale airport in #Somalia. All 6 people on board, including Kenyan pilots and Somalis, confirmed dead - Sources. pic.twitter.com/e7HO6ZdU7H— Morad News (@MoradNews) May 4, 2020
ووصلت، يوم السبت الماضي، طائرة محملة بمساعدات طبية تركية، إلى العاصمة الصومالية مقديشو، ضمن جهود أنقرة لمكافحة كورونا، بحسب الأناضول.
