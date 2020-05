النيابة السعودية تأمر بالقبض على لاعب دولي سابق تحدث عن فتح المساجد... فيديو

🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦

Remember @saeed_alowiran's wonder goal for @SaudiNT against Belgium at USA 1994? 😲



We revisit it this week with @Hyundai_Global’s Anatomy of a Goal! ⚽️

Full video 👉https://t.co/HXUYLeCySy pic.twitter.com/9ra9HJ5m9k