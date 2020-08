الملكة رانيا بفستان لمصمم سعودي في عيد ميلادها الـ50

View this post on Instagram

Her Majesty Queen Rania chose to wear Ashi Studio long-sleeved crepe gown with embroidery and button detail for her 50th Birthday press release photos! “I am very honored for Her Majesty Queen Rania chose to wear this regal dress, which was designed to radiate power. I wish her Majesty a Happy Birthday”, Mr. Ashi. Since yesterday, the Paris-based designer has been sharing a series of images of powerful women that are inspiring change in this new challenging life that we are living in. Everyone needs a muse to act as a catalyst for strength to move forward in life, and that has been the focus by the designer, to keep sharing the “light” through a series of women that embody grace and power for change in the world. The official images of Queen Rania have truly come at a perfect time, as she also symbolizes this source of inspiration and power. #AshiStudio #QueenRania