مكتب أبو ظبي للاستثمار والمعهد الإسرائيلي للتصدير يعززان التجارة الثنائية

.@InvestAbuDhabi signed an agreement with Israel Export Institute to foster bilateral trade opportunities between #AbuDhabi & Israel. The virtual signing was attended by ADIO DG, Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi & Israel Export Institute Chairman, Adiv Baruch & DG, Gadi Ariely. pic.twitter.com/OGUHL6o72F

— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) October 6, 2020