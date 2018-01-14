9 صور ترصد اختبار صاروخي في الصين

ذكرت صحيفة "ساوز تشينا مورنينغ بوست" أن الجيش الصيني عرض صورا عالية الوضح لتجربة صاروخية يعتقد أنها لصاروخ متوسط المدى.
Chi SCMP: 3, 2, 1… lift-off for a barrage of Chinese military missile tests — The Chinese military has offered high-resolution glimpses of tests of what are believed to be short to medium-range cruise missiles. The PLA Daily released images and foo… https://t.co/Xbuv0SHY4j— Democra Asia (@DemocraAsia) January 9, 2018
وترصد الصور التسع التي نشرتها الصحيفة لحظة وجود الصاروخ على منصة الإطلاق، ومراحل ما بعد الإطلاق.
Some articles floating around about that new photoset from the PLARF: At least some of the shots are the DF-11. Specifically the DF-11AZT(Z2). pic.twitter.com/xUrFgwa2zc— Scott LaFoy (@wslafoy) January 9, 2018
وتمتلك الصين صواريخ باليستية عابرة للقارات تستطيع الوصول إلى أي منطقة في العالم، كما تقوم بتطوير صواريخ متوسطة وقصيرة المدى.
Here is the shot to compare to. Original photo pulled from CCTV by @HenriKenhmann pic.twitter.com/ExteTNoiFH— Scott LaFoy (@wslafoy) January 9, 2018
ويضاف إلى قدرات الصين من الصواريخ الباليستية يقوم الجيش الصيني بتطوير صواريخ خارقة يمكنها الانطلاق بسرعات تساوي 5 أضعاف سرعة الصوت.
So @nktpnd is the new @BillGertz: US intel source leaks to him news of two Chinese #hypersonic glider missile tests weeks after the fact, avoiding official public admission that the US monitors such tests and could verify a moratorium. 1/4 https://t.co/TEg8ugkPlD— Mark Gubrud (@mgubrud) January 9, 2018
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)