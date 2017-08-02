صديقة اللاعب الكولومبي خيميس رودريغيز الجديدة (بالصور)

خيميس كان قد طلق زوجته دانييلا أوسبينا بعد 6 سنوات من الزواج، ولديه طفلة تبلغ من العمر 4 سنوات، ستبقى في حضانة والدتها.
بعدها ارتبط خيميس بعارضة أزياء روسية تدعى أولغا لافيكوتي وتبلغ من العمر 25 عاما.
وكان قد التقى بها في إحدى الحفلات التي نظمها زميله في الفريق السابق كريستيانو رونالدو.
I talk a lot with girls about our gym training.💪😉 They have two completely different opinions: the first believe that she could go to the #workour in any clothing. She try to wear old apparel, justifying it by saying that it's just for sports. The second in addition to a good workout doesn't forget about her appearance. It’s a pleasure for the eyes. She always looks great in workout. What do you think about it? Who's right? 🤷♀️And what kind of girls do you like in your gym? #pleinsport #fitnessmodel #nopainnogain #firstrulenorules #instafit
Let's talk about my previos post about #McGregor vs #Mayweather fight. I think this fight will be not just about two great fighters but about big business too. It’s the #boxing jungle and Floyd is a real big tiger. #UFC fights become a really popular last times, but boxing still losing its popularity due to the prolonged crisis in the heavyweight and finishing of Mayweather’s boxing career in 2015. #WBC, #WBA, #IBF and #WBO will never allow their champ to lose to a fighter who does not have nothing to do with boxing. Plus Floyd stands on top of the boxing hill, but Conor is a part of #DanaWhite team. Mayweater never lose at professional career but Conor lose 3 times. I think it will be really interesting event. Floyd will win after round 12 if the Conor suddenly does not knock him out. In any case, I'm looking forward to this event and hope to see a great fight. Let the strongest win! 😏😈💪
