15:18 02 أغسطس/ أب 2017
    الكولومبي جيمس رودريغيز يلعب في فريق ريال مدريد

    صديقة اللاعب الكولومبي خيميس رودريغيز الجديدة (بالصور)

    انتقال اللاعب الكولومبي خيمس رودريغيز من نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني إلى نادي بايرن ميونيخ الألماني، لم يحدث تغيرا فقط على الصعيد المادي في حياة اللاعب، وإنما العاطفي كذلك.

    خيميس كان قد طلق زوجته دانييلا أوسبينا بعد 6 سنوات من الزواج، ولديه طفلة تبلغ من العمر 4 سنوات، ستبقى في حضانة والدتها.

    بعدها ارتبط خيميس بعارضة أزياء روسية تدعى أولغا لافيكوتي وتبلغ من العمر 25 عاما.

    وكان قد التقى بها في إحدى الحفلات التي نظمها زميله في الفريق السابق كريستيانو رونالدو.

    Let's talk about my previos post about #McGregor vs #Mayweather fight. I think this fight will be not just about two great fighters but about big business too. It’s the #boxing jungle and Floyd is a real big tiger. #UFC fights become a really popular last times, but boxing still losing its popularity due to the prolonged crisis in the heavyweight and finishing of Mayweather’s boxing career in 2015. #WBC, #WBA, #IBF and #WBO will never allow their champ to lose to a fighter who does not have nothing to do with boxing. Plus Floyd stands on top of the boxing hill, but Conor is a part of #DanaWhite team. Mayweater never lose at professional career but Conor lose 3 times. I think it will be really interesting event. Floyd will win after round 12 if the Conor suddenly does not knock him out. In any case, I'm looking forward to this event and hope to see a great fight. Let the strongest win! 😏😈💪

    Публикация от Helga Lovekaty (@helga_model) Июл 17 2017 в 12:59 PDT

    Classic style 🤓💙 Do you like it? #helga #helgamodel

    Публикация от Helga Lovekaty (@helga_model) Июл 3 2017 в 12:46 PDT

    I miss the silence at the mountains 💕😌 #helga #helgamodel #cyprus

    Публикация от Helga Lovekaty (@helga_model) Фев 20 2017 в 8:12 PST

    القائمة القصيرة لمسابقة التصوير الفلكي الدولية أستروفوتوغروفي لعام 2017 (Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year) - صورة بعنوان سديم قنديل البحر (Sh2-249 Jellyfish Nebula) للمصور كريس هيبي
القائمة القصيرة لأفضل مصوري الفلك
    القائمة القصيرة لأفضل مصوري الفلك
    إخراج ممتلكات السفارة الأمريكية من البيت الصيفي والمستودع الواقعان في موسكو
طيري يا أمريكا...طيري
    طيري يا أمريكا...طيري
    نتائج العمليات العسكرية للقوات الجوية الفضائية الروسية وقوات التحالف بقيادة الولايات المتحدة في سوريا
بالأرقام...نتائج العمليات العسكرية في سوريا
    بالأرقام...نتائج العمليات العسكرية في سوريا

