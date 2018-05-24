تسجيل
03:31 24 مايو/ أيار 2018
    تحذير من "واتسآب"... خطأ "قاتل" يسمح للمستخدمين "المحظورين" بإرسال رسائل إليك

    أفادت عدة تقارير بأن تطبيق المراسلة الفورية "واتسآب"، الذي يستخدمه أكثر من 1.4 مليار شخص حول العالم، وقع في خطأ قاتل.

    إذ يسمح أحدث نسخ التطبيق المتوفر لكل من نظامي أندرويد وIOS بتلقي رسائل من المستخدمين الذين تم حظرهم من قبل، بحسب ما جاء في تقرير لصحيفة Financial Express الهندية.

    وأشار موقع WaBetaInfo المختص في اختبار نسخ "بيتا" من التطبيق على موقع تويتر إلى أن مستخدمي واتسآب تصل إليهم رسائل من المستخدمين المحظورين لديهم.

    وتفيد التقارير أن الخلل قد ظهر بالفعل لدى عدد من المستخدمين، والتي تتيح لجهات الاتصال "المحظورة" إرسال رسائل.

     

