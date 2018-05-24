تحذير من "واتسآب"... خطأ "قاتل" يسمح للمستخدمين "المحظورين" بإرسال رسائل إليك

إذ يسمح أحدث نسخ التطبيق المتوفر لكل من نظامي أندرويد وIOS بتلقي رسائل من المستخدمين الذين تم حظرهم من قبل، بحسب ما جاء في تقرير لصحيفة Financial Express الهندية.
#WhatsApp Alert! Latest bug allows blocked users to send messages – Are you among them?https://t.co/r1AM63A7R5 pic.twitter.com/EJM243a3WI— Financial Express (@FinancialXpress) May 23, 2018
وأشار موقع WaBetaInfo المختص في اختبار نسخ "بيتا" من التطبيق على موقع تويتر إلى أن مستخدمي واتسآب تصل إليهم رسائل من المستخدمين المحظورين لديهم.
I’m receiving on Discord/Twitter some messages/mentions about a critical bug on WhatsApp: blocked contacts can send you messages.
The first time I thought they were wrong, instead..
Unblocking and blocking the contact should help to fix.
Let me know under this tweet! pic.twitter.com/sZvLeQsqHO
— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 23, 2018
It’s incredible.. try to search “WhatsApp blocked” on Twitter.. many users are experiencing this issue.— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 23, 2018
It looks a server side issue, because both Android and iOS apps receive messages from blocked users..
Please! Share your experience under this tweet. https://t.co/frVfX8ErGz
وتفيد التقارير أن الخلل قد ظهر بالفعل لدى عدد من المستخدمين، والتي تتيح لجهات الاتصال "المحظورة" إرسال رسائل.
@WhatsApp so what is this sorcery!?? Someone who I have blocked..is still able to send me messages!?? pic.twitter.com/o2uQEPmPuQ— Basanti Ki Beti (@pragatimehra) May 23, 2018
