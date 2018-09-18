احتجاجات ضد "ماكدونالدز" تجتاح أمريكا بسبب التحرش الجنسي (صور)

واحتشد العشرات من المتظاهرين، أمام مقر "ماكدونالدز" في مدينة شيكاغو، بينما حملت طائرة من فوقه لافتة مكتوب عليها: "يا ماكدونالدز.. أوقف التحرش الجنسي"، وفقا لوكالة أنباء "أسوشيتد برس".
وفي نيو أورليانز، هتف الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين: "لا يمكنك يا ماكدونالدز أن تختبئ، لأنه يمكننا أن نرى جانبك السييء".
كذلك نظمت احتجاجات أخرى في سانت لويس وكانساس سيتي وميسوري ودورهام وولاية كارولينا الشمالية.
Today, @McDonalds workers are protesting systemic sexual harassment in their workplace. The brave women who have come forward have been forced to work alongside their harassers, had their hours cut or been forced to quit simply for reporting their harassment. #FightFor15 #MeToo pic.twitter.com/niiVppBMZu— DSA Los Angeles 🌹 (@DSA_LosAngeles) September 18, 2018
وطالب المتظاهرون في الوقفات الاحتجاجية من إدارة "ماكدونالدز"، توفير تدريب ضد التحرش الجنسي لكل من المديرين والموظفين.
كما طالبوا بتشكيل لجنة وطنية للتصدي للتحرش الجنسي، تتألف من العمال والإدارة وقادة الجماعات النسائية الوطنية.
At the @McDonalds HQ for @MsMagazine w/ restaurant workers and activists to say #metoo and demand that McD ends workplace sexual harassment. This is the first strike against sexual harassment in over 100 years. #shutitdown pic.twitter.com/ipjNnDLti5— Brock Colyar (@UnhappyFem) September 18, 2018
Protestors arrive to #McDonalds on Canal St to protest sexual harassment and fight to raise the minimum to $15/hr @theadvocateno pic.twitter.com/vti876K5vM— Sophia Germer (@SophiaGermer) September 18, 2018
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)