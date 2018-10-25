بالفيديو... ماكيير تذهل متابعيها بالمكياج المرعب

مع اقتراب الاحتفال بعيد "الهالوين" يبدأ الأشخاص في البحث عن طرق تنكر مختلفة وغريبة.
View this post on Instagram
When you are obviously not satisfied with your plastic surgery! I filmed hours of this 😏.. #throwbackthursday #metamorphosiafx #plasticsurgerygonewrong #injury #halloweenmakeup #halloweenmakeupideas #horrrormakeup #sfx #sfxmakeup #specialmakeupeffects #bloodyface #gore #muscleanatomy #siliconeface #plasticsurgery #skinnedalive #skinned #chemicalpeeling #instabeauty #topmodel #medshots.. *silicone @smoothon. *fx palette, flesh tone palette, glazing gel red 3, bruise red, fleet street bloodworks drying paste @skinillustratorofficial @ppipremiereproducts. *dolly red lenses @linsenfinder. * silicone dried blood, blood red, medium cool, light @fastfxbydf @dermaflage..
ونشرت جوليا فوندرليش عبر حسابها بموقع "إنستغرام" مقاطع تظهرها بشكل غريب، أثارت رعب متابعيها وانبهارهم.
View this post on Instagram
Time lapse: Almost finished skinning 🥩😏.. #metamorphosiafx #skinned #halloweenmakeup #halloweenmakeupideas #horrrormakeup #sfx #sfxmakeup #specialmakeupeffects #bloodyface #muscleanatomy #plasticsurgery #skinnedalive #skinned #chemicalpeeling #musclewoman #muscleflesh #skin #beautifulskin #peeling #peeloff #freshflesh #freshskin #meat #funnyvideos #31daysofmehronhalloween.. @mehronmakeup paradise aq red, black @suvabeauty hydra fx liner red @nyxcosmetics_de @nyxcosmetics suede matte lipstick spicy. *fx palette, flesh tone palette, greg gannom palette, necromania palette @skinillustratorofficial @ppipremiereproducts. *lenses @linsenfinder. * silicone dried blood, blood red, @fastfxbydf @dermaflage..
وتظهر الوجوه موهبة فوندرليش المبدعة في إخفاء الوجه الحقيقي للشخص وإظهاره بصورة مرعبة، مثل الزومبي كما لو كان حقيقيا.
