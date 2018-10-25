بالفيديو... ماكيير تذهل متابعيها بالمكياج المرعب

View this post on Instagram

When you are obviously not satisfied with your plastic surgery! I filmed hours of this 😏.. #throwbackthursday #metamorphosiafx #plasticsurgerygonewrong #injury #halloweenmakeup #halloweenmakeupideas #horrrormakeup #sfx #sfxmakeup #specialmakeupeffects #bloodyface #gore #muscleanatomy #siliconeface #plasticsurgery #skinnedalive #skinned #chemicalpeeling #instabeauty #topmodel #medshots.. *silicone @smoothon. *fx palette, flesh tone palette, glazing gel red 3, bruise red, fleet street bloodworks drying paste @skinillustratorofficial @ppipremiereproducts. *dolly red lenses @linsenfinder. * silicone dried blood, blood red, medium cool, light @fastfxbydf @dermaflage.. #sfx #specialmakeupeffects #sfxmakeup #faceoff @the.horror.hub @thehorrorgallery @arts.hub @art_spotlight @9gag @classyvirals #classyvirals @hypnaughty.makeup @makeupartistmag @insane.brains @insanelabz @bearded_horror @artistic_unity_ @crazy.makeups @fun_bestvids @sfxatlas @halloween_sfx_makeup @halloweenmakeupideas #9gag @muaawesome @muas_club @undiscovered_muas @undiscoveredmakeupart #undiscovered_muas #discovervideos #linsenfinder

A post shared by Julia Wunderlich (@metamorphosia_fx) on Oct 18, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT