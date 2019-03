ملكة جمال أمريكا ارتدت فستانا بسعر خيالي وذهبت إلى "الأوسكار"

View this post on Instagram

I paid $37 for this dress and wore it to our Oscar party. I did it to make sure every girl, teen, and woman out there knows that you NEVER need name brand or materialistic items to make you feel special or important. YOU make the dress, the dress doesn’t make you!!! HAPPY #internationalwomensday

A post shared by Rima Fakih Slaiby (@rimafakih) on Mar 8, 2019 at 8:54am PST