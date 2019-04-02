تسجيل
13:41 02 أبريل/ نيسان 2019
    كيت ميدلتون مع الملكة إليزابيث

    تعرف على لون الأظافر الوحيد المسموح في العائلة الملكية... وهذا سعره

    © AFP 2019 / PAUL GROVER / POOL
    الزواج من أفراد العائلة الملكية البريطانية، بالإضافة لما يقدمه للشخص من شرف ومقامة كبيرين، إلى أنه لا يبدو بالسهولة نفسها، حيث يجب التأقلم مع بعض العادات والتقاليد المتبعة في العائلة الملكية.

    أحد البروتوكولات المتبعة لسيدات القصر الملكي، والذي سيتحتم على كل من دوقة كامبريدج كيت ميدلتون ودوقة ساكس ميغان ميركل، التقيد بها هي طلاء الأظافر.

    حيث يقتضي البرتوكول الملكي والذي تلتزم به الملكة إليزابيث من 30 عاما، هو عدم طلاء الأظافر بألوان مبتذلة أولافتة أو غامقة.

    فاللون المفضل لدى الملكة هو اللون الأبيض الزهري والذي يعرف باسم "Ballet Slippers" بحسب مانشر موقع "stuff".

    "I have always believed in the power of art, not only to unlock that creativity, but also to bring us joy, and to inspire, challenge and positively change our lives. The @FoundlingMuseum powerfully links these two forces for good. By weaving together the moving stories of looked after children, with art and artists of all genres, you create meaningful learning experiences which will have a lasting, and often transformational, impact on young lives." — The Duchess of Cambridge, on her first visit to the Foundling Museum as Patron, met trainees and graduates of the Museum’s ‘Tracing our Tales’ programme, which has been developed to equip care-experienced young adults with the skills to devise and deliver workshops at the Museum. Swipe to watch more from The Duchess's speech. 📷📽 Kensington Palace

    الأمر الذي سيلزم ميدلتون وماركل بوضعه، وهو مافعلته كيت في حفل زفافها وحفل خطوبة ميغان.

    ويشبه الكثيرون لون هذا الطلاء بلون حذاء راقصات الباليه، وهو من العلامة التجارية المعروفة "Essie"، ويصل ثمن الزجاجة الواحدة الى حوالي 18 دولار.

    لون الأظافر, طلاء الأظافر, ميغان ماركل, إليزابيث الثانية, بريطانيا
