أحد البروتوكولات المتبعة لسيدات القصر الملكي، والذي سيتحتم على كل من دوقة كامبريدج كيت ميدلتون ودوقة ساكس ميغان ميركل، التقيد بها هي طلاء الأظافر.
حيث يقتضي البرتوكول الملكي والذي تلتزم به الملكة إليزابيث من 30 عاما، هو عدم طلاء الأظافر بألوان مبتذلة أولافتة أو غامقة.
"The power of food is more than just the meal itself — it is the story behind it. And when you get to know the story of the recipe, you get to know the person behind it." — The Duchess of Sussex.
فاللون المفضل لدى الملكة هو اللون الأبيض الزهري والذي يعرف باسم "Ballet Slippers" بحسب مانشر موقع "stuff".
"I have always believed in the power of art, not only to unlock that creativity, but also to bring us joy, and to inspire, challenge and positively change our lives. The @FoundlingMuseum powerfully links these two forces for good. By weaving together the moving stories of looked after children, with art and artists of all genres, you create meaningful learning experiences which will have a lasting, and often transformational, impact on young lives." — The Duchess of Cambridge
الأمر الذي سيلزم ميدلتون وماركل بوضعه، وهو مافعلته كيت في حفل زفافها وحفل خطوبة ميغان.
ويشبه الكثيرون لون هذا الطلاء بلون حذاء راقصات الباليه، وهو من العلامة التجارية المعروفة "Essie"، ويصل ثمن الزجاجة الواحدة الى حوالي 18 دولار.
