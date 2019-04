كيف حل فنجان قهوة لغز جريمة قتل واغتصاب عمرها 47 عاما

Suspect arrested in cold case w/DNA, genealogy, & persistence by @SnoCoSheriff in the '72 killing of #JodyLoomis @UWMedicine researcher Jane Ranchalis works in the genetics lab. Prof. Malia Fullerton shares her insight on the crime-solving tool #Q13FOX https://t.co/7PlJI0Hss0 pic.twitter.com/husUlwHJ0t