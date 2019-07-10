نجمة هندية تقاضي رجلا بتهمة غريبة

وقالت، غوبتا، عبر حساباتها في صفحتها الرسمية في "تويتر"، إن رجلا أقدم على الاعتداء عليها من خلال التحدق بها عندما كانت تتناول طعام العشاء في أحد الفنادق الشهيرة بالعاصمة الهندية.
ROHIT VIG- the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n making her uncomfortable is ok. He didnot touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus m an actor, but because m a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse! pic.twitter.com/gRXnqZ21Mu— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) 6 июля 2019 г.
وأضافت "ما حدث ليس له علاقة بإعجاب شخص بنجمته، كنت أتناول العشاء مع صديقات، وجاء بعد ذلك الرجل وجلس على الطاولة المقابلة. لماذا يظن الرجال أن الأمور تجري بهذا الشكل".
It’s not about being a celeb. What a normal girl has to go through? How can a man be above the law. I was having dinner. He came much later n took the table opp us. Why is it ok for men to think it is okay— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) 6 июля 2019 г.
وتابعت "ما حدث معي يمكن أن تتعرض له أية فتاة. كيف يمكن لهذا الرجل أن يكون فوق القانون؟".
You’re a scum.. Women shouldn’t feel safe anywhere. Or you men think you above the law? https://t.co/SMCoEmAchc— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) 6 июля 2019 г.
وأشارت الفنانة إلى أن وجود حراس شخصيين معها لم يمنع عنها ذلك الاعتداء حسب تعبيرها".
