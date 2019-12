"كورفيت سي8" 2020 بمحركها الجبار الجديد...فيديو

Here's the all new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray. The first ever mid-engined production Corvette and there's actually a lot to love about it.



Engine: 6.2L Naturally Aspirated V8

Power: 495hp / 369kW, 637Nm

0-100km/h: 3s

Price: approximately $65,000

Drive: rear-wheel drive